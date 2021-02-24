Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Paramount+ sets price for ad-free 'premium,' ad-supported 'base' tiers

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/24/2021
Comment (0)

Paramount+, the super-sized streaming service from ViacomCBS, will take a two-pronged approach to pricing with an ad-free "premium" tier along with a cheaper, ad-supported "base" offering.

ViacomCBS said the "premium" form of Paramount+, set to launch March 4, will cost $9.99 per month. The "base" tier of Paramount+, to launch sometime in June, will have advertising and cost $4.99 per month.

By comparison, CBS All Access currently costs $5.99 per month with ads, and $9.99 without ads. So, the only initial price change is for the base version of Paramount+ – $1 less than what the ad-supported version of CBS All Access goes for today.

ViacomCBS is forecasting 65 million to 75 million subs globally for Paramount+ by 2024, expecting total streaming revenues from all OTT services to pull in about $7 billion by then.

As the general content slate goes, the premium version of Paramount+ will include more live sports, access to CBS local stations and the live CBS national feed.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: ViacomCBS)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: ViacomCBS)

ViacomCBS reasoned that it will have more flexibility about bundling and distribution deals by keeping local CBS channels out of the base tier.

Paramount+ will debut with 30,000 TV shows and about 2,500 movies, along with plans to introduce 36 original series in 2021 that include a mix of some reboots, prequels and remakes. News and live sports will also factor in heavily alongside general entertainment fare. Following a launch in the US and Canada on March 4, Paramount+ will debut in the Nordics on March 25 and in Australia in mid-2021.

Some examples of the original fare on tap include Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a series about the maiden voyages of the Starship Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike, and Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated show for children. Also on slate is a prequel/spinoff series for Yellowstone currently titled 6666 and a revival of Frasier. Halo, a show based on the computer game, is billed as a "defining show" for the new streaming service.

ViacomCBS will also offer a selection of new Paramount movies on the Paramount+ streaming service within 30 to 45 days of their theatrical release. While that does narrow the distribution window, it's not anywhere near the simultaneous home/theatrical window WarnerMedia is using for its 2021 movie slate.

The Paramount+ reveal was part of a multi-hour event that outlined ViacomCBS's broader streaming strategy/vision. While Paramount+ falls into the super pay category, Showtime will continue to represent the premium category, and Pluto TV will continue to focus on free, ad-supported streaming channels that feature dozens of channels and a vehicle to promote fare on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Tom Ryan, president and CEO of streaming at ViacomCBS, said Pluto TV will serve as part of a "super funnel" that leads viewers to ViacomCBS's pay and premium subscription services. Pluto TV recently launched Showtime Selects, a free channel featuring Showtime programming, and it is expected to launch a similar channel for Paramount+.

Despite its amped up streaming play, ViacomCBS expects to stay in the traditional linear TV market for the foreseeable future.

Being all-in on linear or all-in on streaming is a "false choice," Shari Redstone, chair of ViacomCBS, said. "We're about both linear and streaming … We will live in this hybrid environment for a while."

Still, some analysts wonder if the focus on Paramount+, and packing a bunch of new premium content into the streaming service, will create friction when ViacomCBS tries to strike new deals with pay-TV providers. Notably, Comcast has already integrated CBS All Access (and soon, Paramount+) on X1, its pay-TV platform, as well as Flex, Comcast's streaming service for broadband-only customers.

Q4 snapshot

ViacomCBS announced Q4 results in tandem with the streaming strategy dog and pony show. The company's global streaming sub base ended 2020 with 30 million, up 56% year-over-year, and it saw ad revenues more than double in the quarter.

Pluto TV's base of global monthly active users (MAUs) hit 43 million, up 80% year-over-year, while its domestic MAUs rose 34%, to 30.1 million.

ViacomCBS's global streaming and digital revenues rose 71%, to $888 million, driven by 74% growth in streaming subscription revenues and 69% in streaming ad revenue growth.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
Q&A With Mr. Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE Corp. By ZTE
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE