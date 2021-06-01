Nielsen's Gracenote launches live sports features for smart TVs, connected cars

EMERYVILLE, Calif. – Gracenote, a Nielsen company, is launching a new live sports solution designed to help smart TV and auto manufacturers enable dynamic sports experiences to engage fans at home or on-the-go. Leveraging Gracenote Global Sports Data, CE manufacturers and automakers can now easily integrate real-time team statistics, recent game results and live updates to TV and video home screens and auto infotainment systems.

By accessing Gracenote Sports Data through plug and play widgets, a smart TV maker can easily present previews of upcoming games featuring a viewer's favorite teams followed by dynamic updates during game play. As the competition heats up, notifications can be created to engage fans and offer ways to navigate directly to the game broadcast or stream on their preferred service at home. Or a connected car manufacturer can deliver easy-to-read game scores and league standings to infotainment screens in real-time helping drivers stay close to the action but still safe out on the road.

Supercharged by relational links to industry-standard Gracenote Global Video Data and IDs which power universal content search and discovery capabilities across different entertainment platforms and services, the new Gracenote solution opens new opportunities for customers to seamlessly display game statistics and other related content in real-time to enhance live viewing experiences and drive deeper engagement among fans.

At launch, the new Gracenote Sports Widgets will cover major North American sports leagues including the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL, international football leagues such as the English Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga, Ligue 1 in France, Serie A in Italy, Spain's La Liga, Brasileirão Assaí in Brazil, Mexico's Liga BBVA MX as well as Korean baseball league KBO. Languages offered will include English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Dutch. Additional coverage of global sports leagues will be made available throughout the year.

