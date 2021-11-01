NCTA promotes two

WASHINGTON, DC – NCTA President & CEO Michael Powell today announced two personnel moves. Powell announced:

"First, I am pleased to announce that I have selected Nilda Gumbs to become my Chief of Staff. Nilda is an NCTA veteran with deep operational and policy experience, and I am excited to have her join the Executive Office. Also, Mark Kulish will become Chief Administrative & Financial Officer. His new title represents a broader range of duties in addition to overseeing finances, IT, HR and facilities. Congratulations to both Nilda and Mark on these well-deserved promotions."

NCTA – The Internet and Television Association