NBCU, Twitter strike content partnership

NEW YORK – NBCUniversal and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) today announced a new global partnership. The multi-year agreement brings NBCUniversal's premium digital content to Twitter, allowing marketers to meet global, national, and local audiences where they are; shape key cultural conversations as they unfold in real-time; and build innovative ad experiences around trending content—from sponsored sports highlights, to red carpet livestreams, to watch parties and fan voting.

To bolster the two companies' longstanding advertising and content partnership, this new collaboration covers Twitter markets globally, which spans the NBCUniversal Sky footprint worldwide. For audiences around the world, this partnership with Twitter means they can catch all of the iconic events shaping culture—and come together to discuss them in real-time—on one comprehensive social platform.

Content includes events such as:

Across the globe, NBCUniversal will offer immersive, first-of-their-kind Golden Globes highlights on Twitter, amplifying coverage from NBCUniversal properties to coincide with the NBC broadcast of the event on February 28, 2021. Content to be developed and distributed on Twitter via @nbc, @enews, and @latinxnow handles.

Beyond the Golden Globes, NBCUniversal and Twitter will give viewers an exclusive and diverse fan experience for more than 30+ upcoming live events—from Telemundo's Latin American Music Awards, news on Noticias Telemundo and the E! People's Choice Awards, to the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, to must-see sports action on NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes, Sky Sports, and GOLF Channel. Content to be developed and distributed on Twitter via @nbc, @enews, @telemundo, @noticiastelemundo, @nbcsports, @golfchannel, @telemundosports, @onherturf, @nbcolympics, @SkySports, @SkySportsPL and more.

This February, to celebrate Black History Month, NBCUniversal will turn to Twitter to amplify interviews on racial justice and equity with Black business owners, designers, artists, CEOs, and more.

And NBCUniversal will continue to offer must-see, compelling Bravo content on Twitter including the Andy Cohen-led Watch What Happens Live After Show. Content to be developed and distributed on Twitter via @BravoWWHL.

Since kicking off the partnership in 2013, NBCUniversal and Twitter have enjoyed significant growth and engagement. Total campaign growth has exceeded a 10x trajectory and in 2020, global video views for all NBCUniversal Twitter handles have grown 26% on average, alongside a 25% increase in campaigns year over year. And in late 2020, NBC Olympics and Twitter extended their innovative content partnership, working together to amplify NBC Olympics' vast coverage of both Tokyo and Beijing.

