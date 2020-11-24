MultiChoice Group picks Metrological to deliver premium OTT services on DStv

Rotterdam, Netherlands – Metrological announced today that it has been selected by MultiChoice Group to bring premium OTT services, international apps and localized content to its subscribers across Africa on its new Explora Ultra set-top box as well as its new Streama OTT platform. MultiChoice leverages the Metrological Application Platform to package MultiChoice’s content with apps and premium OTT services from the Metrological App Library to enhance TV subscribers’ viewing options.

Specifically, the Metrological Application Platform provides MultiChoice with a unified environment and back-office product suite for onboarding, monetizing and optimizing the life cycle of web and native apps across its different TV platforms and set-top boxes. The Application Platform is used for onboarding premium OTT services and gives MultiChoice access to APIs to support many features. The open Lightning™ Software Development Kit (SDK) enables quick app development for content service providers, app developers and MultiChoice.

“MultiChoice places significant emphasis on providing both original African productions as well as international premium content to ensure our viewers receive an unparalleled diversity of content,” said Gerdus van Eeden, Group CTO, MultiChoice Group. “Metrological is able to provide a truly integrated and unified app experience. That gives us the flexibility to adjust the content easily, while maintaining a single viewing experience and keeping our DStv and Explora TV viewers satisfied.”

“In order to quickly anticipate the changing content needs of their TV subscribers, operators search for ways to reduce the time to market whilst decreasing the total costs of operations for onboarding and managing OTT content,” said Jeroen Ghijsen, CEO at Metrological. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide MultiChoice with the Metrological Application Platform, which gives MultiChoice the flexibility to respond in real-time on personalized and ever-changing content appetites.”

For additional information about Metrological, visit: metrological.com. Additional information about MultiChoice is available at: multichoice.com.

Metrological