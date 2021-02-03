Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

More room for Zoom boom, as Q4 revenue rises 369%

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 3/2/2021
Comment (0)

It ain't over yet, if you mean Zoom's heady days during coronavirus.

The darling of our new virtual lives pulled in $882 million between November and January, said CEO Eric Yuan, after he clarified he wasn't a cat.

It was a "strong finish to an unprecedented year for Zoom," Yuan told analysts on a conference call.

Strength in numbers: Zoom's pandemic drive upward trajectory shows no signs of slowing. (Source: Chris Montgomery on Unsplash)
Strength in numbers: Zoom's pandemic drive upward trajectory shows no signs of slowing. (Source: Chris Montgomery on Unsplash)

The company's revenues were up 369% from a year before, and handily beat its own guidance range which had topped out at $811 million.

For many observers, the $882-million question is when Zoom's growth stops. That it hasn't yet done this partly came from a lower than expected subscriber churn. The company has also been finding its own in overseas markets.

Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa grew by 687% year-on-year, and now make up 33% of Zoom's revenue.

Well over double the speed of Zoom's 292% revenue growth this quarter in the Americas. And tech giants, weirdly, are not always necessarily profitable: Zoom had a $1.7 million GAAP loss from operations as recently as the third quarter of 2020.

In the three months through January 31, it turned this into a GAAP income from operations of $256.1 million.

Justifying margins

But psst, you whisper, what about the vaccine? Zoom's revenues and earnings, maybe, are after all starting to level off. And its cost of acquiring new customers, something that plummeted in the last six months, is ticking back up again.

But it's the platform's drastic increase in free users, especially from students, that has chiefly been behind its margins dipping.

Down to 68.2% and 71.3% in 2020's third and fourth quarters, from 84.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

So students going back, it stands to reason, will flatten its margins.

"Once in-office work starts again, I’ll be looking for data on whether or not Zoom is sticky," says Chicago-based researcher Alana Levin on Twitter. "To me, the data suggests Zoom had already hit market saturation (ie, an ongoing pandemic would not continue to act as a growth catalyst)," she adds.

But Yuan begs to differ, and forecasts 42% revenue growth for the current financial year. "The future is here with the rise of remote and work from anywhere change," he argues.

They've got a data plan

Even if life stays hard virtual, Zoom will face stiffened competition from the likes of Microsoft and Google "who have significantly upped their game," says Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

Either way, the company is certainly now sitting on a massive heap of cash. It ended January with $4.2 billion of cash on its balance sheet, up from $2 billion just three months before. Yuan says Zoom plans mainly to splurge this on building its own data centers. They chiefly use Amazon Web Services, but are building out their own now, including a brand-new data center in Singapore in August.

But even with a bundle of data centers, that could still leave a penny or two to go shopping for a company to buy. "So we just haven’t quite found the right match yet, but we keep looking," admits CFO Kelly Steckelberg.

The company will set a high bar for acquisitions but will look for ones that will contribute "either to our talent or our technology," she says. There have been rumors Yuan has been having the chats with some call center companies.

Want to know more about cable and video? Check out our dedicated cable and video channel here on
Light Reading.

It's a sector where Zoom already has dipped in its toes through partnerships with Genesys, Five9, inContact, Talkdesk and Twillio.

Zoom Phone, the San Jose-based company's two-year venture to blur the lines between video conferences and telephone calls, has helped it edge into the big business and call center spaces, says Steckelberg. Unimpeded by free users, Zoom Phone's offering better margins than the company's video meetings, she adds.

But even as the single person on the globe who's been most fortunate through lockdown, even Eric Yuan admits he's had enough of it.

"We all want to go back to the office, right," he says.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 2-4, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE