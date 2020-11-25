Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

More Americans bundle streaming services

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 11/25/2020
Comment (0)

In another sign that pay-TV bundling is not dying but simply changing, a new study reveals that well over half of US consumers subscribe to at least two streaming services and nearly half subscribe to three or more services.

The study, the latest in a regular series conducted by Parks Associates, revealed that 61% of US broadband households now subscribe to two or more OTT services, up from 48% of households a year ago. Furthermore, the firm found that 45% of broadband homes subscribe to three or more streaming services, up from 27% the year before, and 31% of homes subscribe to four or more services, up from just 14% a year ago.

The latest study findings come as such major OTT services as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, NBCUniversal's Peacock, AT&T WarnerMedia's HBO Max and others all show signs of strong growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. To cite the most notable example, Disney+ has now raked in 73 million subscribers worldwide over its first year of operation after picking up 13.2 million subs in the third quarter, vaulting it into the ranks of the largest streaming services along with Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

The new Parks Associates findings also come as virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) like DirecTV Now, Sling TV, Hulu Live and YouTube TV enjoy a fresh spurt of growth after several relatively fallow quarters. In the third quarter, the US vMVPD business added a better-than-expected 1.5 million subs, up markedly from 347,000 new subs in Q2 and 1.16 million adds in the year-ago quarter. As a result, the US vMVPD market closed out September with 11.5 million subscribers, up from 9.54 million a year ago, according to the latest numbers crunched by financial research firm MoffettNathanson.

Parks Associates researchers said the results show that the traditional Big 3 streaming services – Netflix, Amazon and Hulu – now face fiercer competition from other, newer services, such as Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Peacock and the forthcoming Paramount+ from ViacomCBS. Looking at just two of the latest services to launch, for instance, HBO Max ended Q3 with 8.6 million service "activations" while Peacock closed out the quarter with a better-than-expected 22 million sub signups.

"Clearly, the five main challengers to the Big 3 are having a direct impact on the service stack of OTT consumers," said Steve Nason, research director at Parks Associates, in a written statement "These services are primarily responsible for building up the OTT video portfolio by filling in important content gaps not currently being delivered by the Big 3 and other services. As these challengers continue to be more fully integrated into the market, their impact on the video consumer service stack will continue to grow."

With such other vMVPD players as Philo and Fubo also showing healthy growth and new streaming services like Paramount+ and a yet-to-be-named entry from Discovery Communications on the way in early 2021, the streaming market promises to get even more dynamic. So more OTT bundling, not less, is likely in the market's future.

Related posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 3, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
4G/5G FWA Industry Summit Reveals Continued Market Traction By Huawei
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE