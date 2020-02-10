Midco picks Vecima to aid IPTV launch

VICTORIA, British Columbia – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that leading regional internet and cable provider Midco has selected MediaScaleX, Vecima's unified video delivery solution, to power their next generation IPTV solution, MidcoTV. MediaScaleX will enable a wide range of IPTV functionalities including VOD, Linear, Start Over, Catch-Up TV, and nDVR. For Midco, the new investment amplifies its leadership position as an innovative service provider serving over 440,000 customers in the Midwestern United States.

System requirements included seamless third-party pre-integration with TiVo's IPTV Suite of Solutions and the TiVo Experience. The next generation user experience is consistent across platforms, offering customers elegant navigation menus that focus on content recommendations, and providing Midco subscribers a superior video experience. The IPTV solution offers full-featured apps on a variety of platforms, all while allowing the user to stream their content from anywhere on any device, including managed Android TV set-top boxes (STBs) and mobile devices. Unlike a traditional cable TV offering, MidcoTV uses Wi-Fi connected devices making the service easier and more cost effective to provision. Midco customers can bring their own devices or they can receive self-install kits. The new install model is expected to reduce truck rolls for new service additions by as much as 80%.

Midco has already launched MediaScaleX in Grand Forks, North Dakota with the Rapid City, Brandon, Fargo, and Bemidji markets to follow later in 2020.

