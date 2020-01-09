Metrological fetches expanded TV app store deal

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands & SYDNEY, Australia – Fetch TV and Metrological today announced a partnership that will see the Metrological Application Platform integrated onto the Fetch service. Fetch will also utilise the Metrological Lightning Framework to enhance the performance of the Fetch user interface.

The cloud-based Metrological Application Platform allows Fetch to seamlessly integrate premium OTT services, and niche and localized apps into one single viewer experience. The unified TV App Store and back-office product suite enables Fetch to onboard, monetise and optimise the life cycle of apps across their set-top boxes (STBs). This enables real-time response to subscribers' changing content preferences.

Metrological offers content providers access to the open Lightning Software Development Kit (SDK) for quick app development, with a single app build facilitating distribution to a global footprint of operators. Fetch will deploy the Metrological Application Platform on its existing service in Australia and has secured rights for the New Zealand market. Fetch will work with Metrological and its partners to expand the available portfolio of local and international apps.

From next year, Fetch subscribers will gain access to a range of additional apps and OTT services, complementing the apps that are already available on the Fetch service. Fetch will also be utilising the Metrological Lightning Framework to provide GPU accelerated rendering of the Fetch user interface, resulting in noticeably smoother transitions and animations.

