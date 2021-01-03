MediaKind stitches in Dolby Vision HDR tech

FRISCO, Texas – MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services, has announced that it has integrated Dolby Vision® technology within its encoding portfolio.

Dolby Vision will be supported within MediaKind Packaging and MediaKind Encoding Live products, and MediaKind's Aquila Streaming and Aquila Broadcast solutions providing any resolution from standard definition (SD) to Ultra High Definition (UHD). This will enable users of MediaKind's encoding solutions to deliver content in Dolby Vision, providing the highest possible quality of video experience for broadcast, operator, streaming, and cloud-based services across a wide range of consumer devices and form factors, from main screen TVs to smartphones.

Dolby Vision is an advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide color gamut capabilities to deliver ultra-vivid picture quality – incredible brightness, contrast, color, and detail. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver colors never seen before on a screen - highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The result is a refined, lifelike image that will make the viewer forget they are looking at a screen.

MediaKind