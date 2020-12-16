Sign In Register
Cable/Video

MediaKind launches Android TV program for Mediaroom

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/16/2020
Comment (0)

FRISCO, Texas – MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services, announces the launch of Mediaroom Play, a new client solution that enables operators to deploy set top boxes (STBs) powered by Android TV rapidly. This launch represents a significant investment in Mediaroom, the world-leading IPTV platform, using the latest industry technologies and leveraging MediaKind's strong industry partnerships. The development provides an integrated solution for the delivery of modern TV experiences.

Mediaroom Play is a STB-based client solution within the MediaKind Mediaroom portfolio, developed on the Android TV operating system. The pre-integrated and robust product provides a tested, reliable, and market-ready solution for the rapid launch of new STBs powered by Android TV. This pre-integration includes CommScope's latest VIP7802 set-top utilizing Broadcom's 72180 system-on-a-chip (SoC), ruwido remote control unit, and support for a multitude of premium streaming service applications. This ensures Mediaroom Play is a future-ready solution, with further integrations of Third-Party Publishing (3PP) applications.

Mediaroom Play enables operators to become part of the global movement that is embracing the adoption of Android TV and its rich pool of over 1000 streaming content providers. Mediaroom Play significantly increases an operator's aggregation value with access to over 7000 applications and games available on the Google Play Store. The integration also opens up new monetization routes for operators, with revenue share opportunities on the Google Play Store and through Google Ads.

With Mediaroom Play and its custom launcher user interface, consumers can leverage the set-top for gaming, utilities, communications, security, and home automation, opening up a whole new world of entertainment and convenience. The solution also opens up free value-added features from Google for the consumer and operator, including Google Assistant, YouTube, Accessibility Services, GOTA (the application update tool), and First Time Configuration Wizard.

Other key features of Mediaroom Play include support for the Android TV operating system Release 10 and Widevine DRM support. It also encompasses enhanced cloud DVR features and additional data/reporting/analytics capabilities. The core Mediaroom components and primary services remain, such as live streaming, video-on-demand (VOD), Timeshift TV, PF application framework, and Mediaroom audio/video delivery.

Read the full announcement here.

MediaKind

