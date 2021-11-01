MediaKind appoints CFO

FRISCO, TEXAS – MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services, today announces Amy S. Marmolejo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Marmolejo joins the Company with an extensive background in advising, developing and leading world-class financial organizations for both domestic and international corporations. She reports directly to Matt McConnell, CEO.

Marmolejo brings deep experience gained from working with organizations of all sizes, ranging from growing start-ups and large public companies to multinational technology providers. Marmolejo started her career in public accounting where she spent seven years serving clients across multiple industries. She later held several corporate finance leadership roles within both public and private companies, including CFO of Tendril (now Uplight), where she was part of the core team that transformed the business to a SaaS model, raised complex strategic capital, grew the valuation substantially and positioned the company for the eventual sale to Private Equity.

