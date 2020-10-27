MCTV taps MobiTV for app-based pay-TV service

EMERYVILLE, Calif. – MOBITV, a global leader in app-based TV video delivery solutions, today announces that MCTV of Massillon, OH, has selected MOBITV Connect managed services for delivery of MCTV Stream, its streaming video content and Internet-based services to residential subscribers in throughout Ohio. MCTV turned to MOBITV to replace end-of-life legacy technology and to offer more advanced IP-based video streaming applications. MCTV launched the service in select markets yesterday and will continue to deploy the service to both new and existing customers across its service areas over the coming months.

Unlike over-the-top Internet-based delivery platforms, MOBITV Connect enables providers such as MCTV to offer a full suite of advanced services. MOBITV Connect has a user-friendly interface that can be customized to meet MCTV's content and design preferences. MCTV will be able to seamlessly integrate MOBITV with their existing streaming platform. The app-based streaming TV service platform includes on-demand, live TV, start over, look back, network DVR and recommendations. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology allows for real-time enablement of new technologies such as 4K/HEVC, Cloud DVR, replay TV and robust voice control avoiding the high cost and frequent replacement of legacy set-top boxes in the home. Customers can download the app and view television on any of their connected devices.

