Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

MarketCast buys data specialist Deductive

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/23/2020
Comment (0)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – MarketCast today announced the acquisition of Deductive, the data science team that supports some of the biggest names in media and consumer electronics, including Comcast, Vizio and Discovery.

Formerly called Dativa, Deductive provides data science services to help its clients find meaning from the complex, granular datasets being captured by today's media platforms and connected devices. With Deductive, MarketCast clients will now be able to pair primary custom research with advanced analytics to crunch a wider range of data and tease out insights and recommendations that are easy-to-understand and act upon by marketing and research leaders.

As audiences fragment across media services and devices, the number of data signals that are available is growing exponentially. However, more signal often means more noise. With the addition of Deductive, MarketCast now provides its clients instant access to a team of data science experts to help put big datasets to work for them. MarketCast clients can quickly deploy Deductive's data science resources to address marketing and research topics big and small, from examining audience viewership data from connected devices to predicting box office behavior and TV viewership trends.

Best known for their groundbreaking work for Vizio's Inscape data analytics business, Deductive was founded by a team of Oxford data scientists and TV data pioneers with backgrounds in content recognition and advanced media analytics. The company offers a portfolio of data science services to help media and advertisers at every stage of their data science journeys - from helping them combine first and third-party data sources from connected devices and set-top boxes to measuring marketing attribution using a nationally representative panel.

Deductive founders, Michael Collette and Tom Weiss, will join a growing MarketCast organization, which includes former leaders from Nielsen, Gracenote, IAC, NRG, Dreamworks and Comscore. Earlier this year, MarketCast integrated its recent acquisitions of social digital opinion measurement firm, Fizziology, custom research and insights leader, Insight Strategy Group, and Turnkey Sports Intelligence under the MarketCast brand and leadership team. Combined, the new MarketCast organization provides the scale to support the largest media brands and sports leagues on the planet with the speed and agility to focus on solving unique client business challenges.

MarketCast

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G platform - Bridging business and network to empower next generation monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE