MarketCast buys data specialist Deductive

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – MarketCast today announced the acquisition of Deductive, the data science team that supports some of the biggest names in media and consumer electronics, including Comcast, Vizio and Discovery.

Formerly called Dativa, Deductive provides data science services to help its clients find meaning from the complex, granular datasets being captured by today's media platforms and connected devices. With Deductive, MarketCast clients will now be able to pair primary custom research with advanced analytics to crunch a wider range of data and tease out insights and recommendations that are easy-to-understand and act upon by marketing and research leaders.

As audiences fragment across media services and devices, the number of data signals that are available is growing exponentially. However, more signal often means more noise. With the addition of Deductive, MarketCast now provides its clients instant access to a team of data science experts to help put big datasets to work for them. MarketCast clients can quickly deploy Deductive's data science resources to address marketing and research topics big and small, from examining audience viewership data from connected devices to predicting box office behavior and TV viewership trends.

Best known for their groundbreaking work for Vizio's Inscape data analytics business, Deductive was founded by a team of Oxford data scientists and TV data pioneers with backgrounds in content recognition and advanced media analytics. The company offers a portfolio of data science services to help media and advertisers at every stage of their data science journeys - from helping them combine first and third-party data sources from connected devices and set-top boxes to measuring marketing attribution using a nationally representative panel.

Deductive founders, Michael Collette and Tom Weiss, will join a growing MarketCast organization, which includes former leaders from Nielsen, Gracenote, IAC, NRG, Dreamworks and Comscore. Earlier this year, MarketCast integrated its recent acquisitions of social digital opinion measurement firm, Fizziology, custom research and insights leader, Insight Strategy Group, and Turnkey Sports Intelligence under the MarketCast brand and leadership team. Combined, the new MarketCast organization provides the scale to support the largest media brands and sports leagues on the planet with the speed and agility to focus on solving unique client business challenges.

MarketCast