Loop Media's music video channels join TiVo+ lineup

GLENDALE, Calif. – Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video (OTC: LPTV), today announced a partnership with TiVo™ to deliver 18 of Loop Media's music video channels to the TiVo+ content network. With the newly added Loop Media music channels, TiVo customers will have access to a huge selection of Loop Media's music video library on TiVo+, where customers can discover what music is trending by moods, genres and popularity.

TiVo's content network, TiVo+, delivers over 70 free streaming channels and tens of thousands of hours of on-demand entertainment. The TiVo+ content network includes movies, TV shows, live news, sports, kids, Latinx and music programming alongside TV and subscription services people already use and love.

In addition to enjoying Loop music videos on TiVo+, audiences can enjoy the world's largest music video library with the new Loop app for iPhone, Android and all leading Smart TV platforms. Businesses can also entertain their customers using the Loop Player, a small set top box that plays Loop Media's growing collection of over 500,000 music, film, TV, sports and gaming videos.

Loop Media

TiVo