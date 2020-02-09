Locast streams into Detroit

DETROIT – Locast, the nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, is now delivering more than 65 local TV channels via the internet – for free – to those living in the Detroit and Ann Arbor TV market in Michigan. Locast provides a public service by giving access to important local news, storm coverage, emergency information, election coverage, sports, and entertainment programming to internet-connected devices.

With Locast, viewers using internet-connected devices can watch, for free, their locally produced broadcast TV in high definition via the Locast app or at www.locast.org. Locast also offers multi-language support by giving Spanish-language access to the Locast app's user-interface, log-in screens, and program guide.

Locast delivers 66 local TV channels in the Detroit designated market area (DMA), including ABC 7, NBC 4, CBS 62, FOX 2, PBS, PBS Kids, MOVIES!, Antenna TV, The CW, TV Azteca, CourtTV, GRIT, Univision/Daystar, and more.

Locast is accessible to viewers in nine counties in the Detroit DMA including Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne.

Locast now delivers local TV channels via the internet into 23 U.S. TV markets and serves more than 145 million viewers or 43% of the U.S. population. Locast has more than 1.5 million users.

Locast operates under the Copyright Act of 1976 that allows nonprofit translator services to rebroadcast local stations without receiving a copyright license from the broadcaster. The federal statute (17 U.S.C. 111(a)(5)) states that a nonprofit organization may retransmit a local broadcast signal and collect a fee to cover the cost of operations. Locast asks viewers to donate as little as $5 per month to help cover operating costs. The donation is voluntary and not required.

Locast is available for streaming at www.locast.org, app stores, on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers, select DIRECTV receivers, TiVo, and at streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU.

