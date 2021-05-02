Locast launches in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Locast, America's only nonprofit, free, local broadcast TV digital translator streaming service, is now delivering 60 local TV channels via the internet – for free – to the more than 4 million residents living in the Sacramento market, which includes Stockton and Modesto. Sacramento is the 29th Locast market.

For the first time, residents in Sacramento and the greater metro area – including Stockton and Modesto – will be able to watch all of their local TV stations via the Internet on their phones, tablets, laptops, or streaming media devices.

Locast provides a public service by giving access to important local news, storm coverage, emergency information, COVID health and safety updates, election coverage, sports, and entertainment programming to internet-connected devices. Locast offers this Sunday's pro-football championship game through a Sacramento local TV channel.

So-called "cord cutters," who cancel their increasingly expensive pay-TV subscriptions, and "cord-nevers," who have never subscribed to pay-TV services, represent a significant proportion of Locast users. For those who cannot afford pay TV or cannot receive an over-the-air signal, Locast is often their only link to local broadcast news, emergency information, weather, sports, and entertainment. As a nonprofit, Locast performs a critical public service by increasing access to local broadcast channels – on the go, over the internet, on any device.

Locast delivers 60 local TV channels in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto designated market area (DMA), including KCRA NBC 3, KTXL FOX 40, KXTV ABC 10, KOVR CBS 13, Univision, PBS and PBS Kids, as well as Azteca America, CourtTV, Mystery, MeTV, TrueCrime, QUBO, Telemundo, Circle, The CW, BOUNCE, Movies!, LAFF, COMET, MyNetworkTV, ION, GRIT, Charge!, and more.

Locast is accessible to viewers in 16 counties in the Sacramento DMA including Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano East, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba.

