Locast expands to the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS – Locast, the nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, is now delivering more than 45 local TV channels via the internet – for free – to those living in the Minneapolis and St. Paul market in Minnesota. Locast provides a public service by giving access to important local news, storm coverage, emergency information, election coverage, sports, and entertainment programming to internet-connected devices.

With Locast, viewers using internet-connected devices can watch, for free, their locally produced broadcast TV in high definition via the Locast app or at www.locast.org. Locast also offers multi-language support by giving Spanish-language access to the Locast app's user-interface, log-in screens, and program guide.

Locast delivers 48 local TV channels in the Minneapolis-St. Paul designated market area (DMA), including KSTP ABC 5, KARE NBC 11, WCCO CBS 4, KMSP FOX 9, PBS, PBS Kids, MOVIES!, Antenna TV, The CW, CourtTV, GRIT, Univision, Telemundo and more. Locast is accessible to viewers in more than 50 counties in the Minneapolis-St. Paul DMA and in seven counties in western Wisconsin.

Locast now delivers local TV channels via the internet into 22 U.S. TV markets and serves more than 139 million viewers or 42% of the U.S. population. Locast has more than 1.4 million users.

Locast operates under the Copyright Act of 1976 that allows nonprofit translator services to rebroadcast local stations without receiving a copyright license from the broadcaster. The federal statute (17 U.S.C. 111(a)(5)) states that a nonprofit organization may retransmit a local broadcast signal and collect a fee to cover the cost of operations. Locast asks viewers to donate as little as $5 per month to help cover operating costs. The donation is voluntary and not required.

Locast is available for streaming at www.locast.org, app stores, on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers, select DIRECTV receivers, TiVo, and at streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU.

