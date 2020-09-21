Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Liberty Puerto Rico plugs in TiVo for IPTV

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/21/2020
Comment (0)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Liberty Puerto Rico announced today the launch of its new video product, Hub TV. Developed through a partnership between Liberty Latin America (LLA) and TiVo, this is an Internet protocol television (IPTV) console that uses the full cloud-based TiVo platform to give customers a hyper-personalized multimedia entertainment experience. This service is available exclusively for Liberty Puerto Rico's Internet and video customers.

The Android television console operates like a video streaming service but is really a set-top box that uses Liberty's Wi-Fi or ethernet Internet connection instead of cable, giving access to live TV, video on demand (VOD), and apps on the same platform. It also has an integrated DVR that records programs on the cloud. Customers can add more hours to the DVR if they wish. The console comes with six preloaded applications for customers' enjoyment. These are Spotify, Netflix, You Tube, HBO Max, ESPN and Fox Now. Customers must have a paid subscription to these apps so they can use them in the console. They can also download many more apps available through the platform. They will also be able to watch any content from their smart phones, or any other electronic devices, on their television screens through Chromecast, which is pre-installed in the console.

Hub TV also provides access to VOD right from its home screen, by tuning into channel 1 from the lineup guide, by pressing the VOD button in the console's remote control or speaking to the remote control.

TiVo
Liberty Puerto Rico

