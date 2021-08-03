Sign In Register
Liberty Latin American shuffles exec team, removes COO role

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/8/2021
Comment (0)

DENVER, Colo. – Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America" or "LLA") (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced changes to the Company's organizational structure at the Executive Team level. The Company will be removing the role of Chief Operating Officer, so that the business leaders for Cable & Wireless, VTR, and Liberty Puerto Rico report directly to Balan Nair, CEO, Liberty Latin America. In addition, two new roles will be added to the Executive Team; SVP, South-Central Markets and a Chief Customer Officer.

Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America, said, "Last year, we learned so much about ourselves and our business, and we have been evaluating how we operate, how we are structured, how we delight our customers, and how we continue to evolve in a changing environment. Our new structure will bring an even greater focus on our customers, provide fresh perspectives in different areas of the business, and importantly, give our leaders the opportunity for growth."

With the addition of the SVP, South-Central Markets role covering the Company's Panama and Costa Rica operations, Guillermo Ponce, previously CEO of VTR, has been appointed to this newly created position. Guillermo has over 25 years of experience from his time with VTR and within the telecommunications industry. His expertise and discipline will be key attributes as the Company focuses on returning Cable & Wireless Panama to growth and finalizing the acquisition of Telefonica's operations in Costa Rica.

As Guillermo Ponce transitions out of leading VTR, Vivek Khemka, previously Chief Technology Officer, will be relocating from Denver, USA to Santiago, Chile, to become General Manager of VTR. Vivek joined Liberty Latin America in 2018 bringing years of experience across infrastructure build, technology, marketing, operations, and consulting, which positions him well to lead VTR.

Liberty Latin America has initiated a search for a new Chief Technology Officer and in the interim, Christine Weber, Chief Information Officer, will assume the day to day responsibilities.

Betzalel Kenigsztein, formerly Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as the Executive Director and General Manager of Cable & Wireless Panama, replacing Julio Spiegel. Betzalel is an internationally recognized operator and brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and a dedicated focus on driving growth in the Company's Panama operations. Julio Spiegel will take a new role within Liberty Latin America as VP, Government Affairs reporting to the General Counsel.

Read the full announcement here.

Liberty Latin America

