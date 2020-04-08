Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Liberty Latin America deals for Telefónica's Costa Rica ops

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/4/2020
Comment (0)

DENVER, Colo. – Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America" or "LLA") (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Telefónica S.A.'s ("Telefónica") wireless operations in Costa Rica ("Telefónica Costa Rica"), one of Costa Rica's largest mobile service providers. The all-cash transaction values Telefónica Costa Rica at an enterprise value of $500 million on a cash- and debt-free basis. This equates to an estimated multiple of 6.0x Telefónica Costa Rica's fiscal year 2019 Adjusted OIBDA1, including projected annual run-rate synergies.

Telefónica Costa Rica is Costa Rica's second largest mobile service provider. As of June 30, 2020, the business had 2.3 million subscribers, and its mobile network currently has approximately 90% LTE population coverage.

Liberty Latin America intends for Telefónica Costa Rica to become part of the VTR credit pool, which will also include Cabletica, and to finance the acquisition (including fees and expenses) with incremental local borrowings and borrowings at VTR Finance N.V., targeting approximately 4x debt on the acquired asset's Adjusted OIBDA. The remaining funding is anticipated to come from LLA liquidity including future free cash flow generation, as well as other forms of debt and/or equity capital. The transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Read the full announcement here.

Liberty Latin America

