LG takes controlling stake in TV data and measurement company

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/7/2021
Comment (0)

SEOUL – LG Electronics (LG) and Alphonso today announced a significant investment by LG in Alphonso to bring together the two TV industry leaders' technologies and innovations to LG's smart TV lineup. With this investment of nearly USD 80 million, LG will become Alphonso's largest investor with a controlling stake of more than 50 percent.

LG has made understanding customer tastes and consumer trends one of its highest priorities as part of its digital transformation strategy to deliver better customized services. LG plans to integrate Alphonso software and services – including Alphonso's linear and OTT analytics, targeting, advertising, media planning and Video AI capabilities – with its broad range of home entertainment products. Alphonso's combined offerings will create a robust owned and operated first-screen, cross-device advertising platform with integrated analytics platform for LG TVs and the smart TV marketplace as a whole.

This is Alphonso's first investment round since its Series A financing of USD 5.6 million in 2017, led by Manifest Investment Partners. Alphonso will continue to operate as an independent business under its current brand and leadership based in Silicon Valley.

Alphonso

LG Electronics

