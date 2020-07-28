Humax launches 'H7' Android TV box

SEONGNAM, South Korea – Humax, a leading provider of video and broadband customer premises equipment (CPE), today unveils the Humax H7: the world's most advanced Android TV set-top box.

H7 is equipped with the latest Broadcom solution with 24K DMIPS CPU, which enables high performance and fast data processing. It also applies the new multi-access environment optimization technology WiFi6 (11.ax) to provide an optimized environment for 4K video streaming and cloud gaming. It is the world's first Android TV device that supports both AV1, the latest high-definition video codec, and HDR10 video technology boasting vivid picture quality and contrast.

As a market-ready product, it allows faster time-to-market with trusted and proven quality. Building on this concept, Humax will expand its product line-up to sound and voice integrated products including IoT features.

Based on years of experience in developing Android TV projects with the latest technology for major Pay-TV operators, Humax has recently signed a contract to develop a next-generation solution for a major telecommunications operator in North America. Humax plans to launch H7 in Europe and Asia before the end of the year.

Humax will also unveil Humax E2E solutions which deliver all the related features of the Android TV service to any operator in any region as a complete platform offering.

