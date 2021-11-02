HBO Max ready to go wide in Latin America

NEW YORK – WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming platform HBO Max is scheduled to launch in late June in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean, marking the first availability for the platform outside the U.S. With this entirely new streaming experience, audiences in the region will soon be able to enjoy a world-class content offering that includes the most beloved and fan-favorite programming from WarnerMedia's international family of brands like HBO, DC and Warner Bros. In addition, there will be a new kids experience featuring a deep catalog of content for children of all ages, and a captivating lineup of local original productions from home-grown talent.

At launch, existing HBO GO direct-billed customers, as well as those who are billed through eligible partners will get instant access to HBO Max. The existing HBO GO service in Latin America and the Caribbean will be phased out. Subscribers will have access to an entirely new HBO Max app that mirrors the product experience available in the U.S., including new features that will enhance the way they connect with our content. The app will run on HBO Max's global tech stack, which has met great consumer demand in the U.S. with stability during the most popular of programming events.

Over the next few months, HBO Max will offer consumers in Latin America and the Caribbean additional details on everything the platform has to offer with the unveiling of incredible new content, outstanding promotional offers and much more.

Following the arrival of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, the HBO-branded streaming services in Europe (the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe, and Portugal) are scheduled to be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.

Latin American Territories include: Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, B.V.I., Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.

