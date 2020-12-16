HBO Max makes it to the PlayStation 5

NEW YORK – Starting today, HBO Max is now available on PlayStation5, the latest videogame console from Sony Interactive Entertainment. PlayStation5 users in the U.S. can download the HBO Max app, sign in, and start streaming the platform's full array of premium programming. The HBO Max app is also available on PlayStation4.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming offering, with over 10,000 hours of curated premium content. The platform is home to best-in-class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more.

WarnerMedia