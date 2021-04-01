Haystack News launches streaming channels for Georgia runoffs

SAN FRANCISCO – Haystack News, a leading ad-supported streaming service that connects viewers with hyper-relevant local, national and world TV news, shared details for new streaming channels launching this month dedicated to ongoing local, national and global coverage of the two Georgia Senate Runoff (January 5-7) elections and the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (January 19-22).

Haystack News offers a vast collection of curated and personalized on-demand streaming news and recently launched live 24/7 channels. Dedicated streaming channels - including ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Biden transition - offer viewers a deep-dive on trending and timely topics.

The Haystack News channels for the Georgia Senate Runoff Election and the Inauguration draw upon content from the largest portfolio of local, national and global news on FAST, including nearly 350 news providers covering 100% of the top 30 DMAs and more than 300 local broadcast channels, in addition to ABC News, the AP, Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, Euronews and Newsy.

Haystack News will also offer live coverage of the inauguration on January 20 on multiple national and global channels.

Haystack TV