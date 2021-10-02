Haystack News broadens free streaming lineup

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Haystack News, a leading ad-supported streaming service that lets viewers watch news from nearly 350 local, national and world TV news channels, expanded its content agreement with Bloomberg Media to add Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake to its recently launched portfolio of live viewing options.

Haystack News now features 18 live streaming channels with the additions of Bloomberg TV, a premium video experience that combines the power of Bloomberg data and trusted business and finance programming, and Bloomberg Quicktake, a breakthrough news network providing a global view on the biggest stories for a new generation of leaders and professionals.

Haystack News launched live news as a complement to its industry-leading curated and personalized streaming news platform in November 2019 with ABC News Live and CBSN, in addition to Al Jazeera, Euronews, Newsmax, Yahoo Finance and a portfolio of live local news broadcast stations across the U.S.

Haystack News showcases the largest portfolio of local, national and global news on FAST, offering curated and personalized stories from nearly 350 news providers, including more than 300 local broadcast channels and 100% of the top 30 DMAs.

Haystack News