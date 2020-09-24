Havas rides Comcast's FreeWheel in UK and France

LONDON – Havas Media Group, part of the Havas Group, today announced the selection of FreeWheel's Strata platform to power its media buying and management business in the U.K. and France.

Strata, FreeWheel's campaign stewardship system, offers Havas a global platform that facilitates enterprise-wide consistency and provides comprehensive, end-to-end capabilities from media planning through activation, optimization and reconciliation.

Havas's selection of FreeWheel comes after a competitive review of media buying platforms conducted last year. The decision to award the multi-year agreement was based on differentiating criteria, including the modular architecture of FreeWheel's platform, which allows seamless API connections with key execution platforms including data, financial and internal agency systems. The modular principle applies particularly well to a global network such as Havas, where the platform can be tailored locally, at a market level. As such, it is well-suited to meet Havas' needs in EMEA and beyond.

The two companies have been working on a phased deployment of the software that went live in France late last year and that launched in the UK in Q1 2020.

