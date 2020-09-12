Harmonic gets a piece of Edge Networks' ATSC 3.0-based pay-TV platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Edge Networks has launched its groundbreaking new Evoca television service with an end-to-end solution from Harmonic. Evoca combines over-the-air ATSC 3.0 broadcasts with video streaming to reach underserved areas in the U.S. with limited bandwidth access. Harmonic's hybrid on-premises encoding, cloud origin server and delivery solution enables Evoca to efficiently and reliably deliver more than 80 channels to subscribers.

Harmonic's end-to-end solution features the VOS 360 Live Streaming Platform running origin server and delivery functionalities on the public cloud, enabling rapid scaling as Evoca ramps up to extend its streaming service reach. On premises is Harmonic's Electra X live video processor, providing exceptional HD and 4K video quality and reducing bandwidth consumption using real-time video optimization techniques.

Read the full announcement here.

Harmonic