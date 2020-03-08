Harmonic cable access revenues surge 100% in Q2

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2020.

Q2 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $74.0 million, down 12.8% year over year.

SaaS and service revenue: $31.8 million, up 4.3% year over year.

Gross margin: GAAP 51.0% and non-GAAP 51.6%, compared to GAAP 51.8% and non-GAAP 53.6% in the year ago period.

Cable Access segment revenue: $26.5 million, up 100% year over year.

Video segment gross margin: 54.8%, compared to 57.9% in the year ago period.

Operating loss: GAAP loss $9.6 million and non-GAAP loss $5.1 million, compared to GAAP loss $7.8 million and non-GAAP loss $2.8 million in the year ago period.

EPS: GAAP net loss per share $0.16 cents and non-GAAP net loss per share $0.06 cents, compared to GAAP net loss per share $0.13 cents and non-GAAP net loss per share $0.04 cents in the year ago period.

Cash: $77.7 million, up $19.6 million year over year.

Business



CableOS solution commercially deployed with 29 customers, up 81% year over year.

CableOS deployments scaled to 1.7 million served cable modems, up 116% year over year.

Video SaaS customer base increased to 66 customers, up 136% year over year.

Over 47,000 OTT channels deployed globally, up 19% year over year.

Launched partnership with SES to enable 5G in the U.S. through an innovative bandwidth reclamation solution.

