Hallmark Movies & More launches on Xumo

NEW YORK – Crown Media Family Networks, the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, announced today the launch of new OTT channel, Hallmark Movies & More, on XUMO, marking the company's first AVOD partnership.

A wholly distinct offering from Crown Media's linear channels and SVOD service, Hallmark Movies & More will feature a select lineup of over 120 titles from the company's extensive archive of original content dating back to 2001.

Among Crown Media's marquee titles to air on the platform in November are "For Love and Honor", starring Rebecca Liddiard, James Denton, and Natalie Brown; "Once Upon a Winter's Date", headlined by Nicky Whelan, Greg Vaughan, Marina Sirtis; "Pumpkin Pie Wars", starring Eric Aragon and Julie Gonzalo.

