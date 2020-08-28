Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x

Light Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Google Fiber adds Philo to its streaming mix

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/28/2020
Comment (0)

Latching on a lower-cost, sports-free pay-TV service to its mix of video options, Google Fiber has locked in Philo as an official "streaming partner" alongside Google's own YouTube TV service and fuboTV.

Google Fiber halted the sale its original managed IPTV service to new customers in February as it enhanced its focus on Google Fiber's core broadband services and leaned on promotional partnerships with virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs).

Philo, which has more than 750,000 subscribers, has also hooked up with WideOpenWest and Consolidated Communications.
Philo, which has more than 750,000 subscribers, has also hooked up with WideOpenWest and Consolidated Communications.

While YouTube TV and fuboTV deliver somewhat traditional-sized pay-TV packages, including access to local broadcast channels in many instances along with major sports channels, Philo is a lower-cost pay-TV service (starting at $20 per month) focused on general entertainment programming from networks such as Discovery, A&E, AMC, Food Network, Hallmark Channel and Comedy Central.

The addition of Philo helps to round out the kind of contract-free pay-TV offerings Google Fiber is promoting, adding a more affordable option for non-sports fans. Philo is also being added as Google Fiber's two other promoted options – YouTube TV and fuboTV – recently raised rates. Google Fiber has not announced the financial terms of those OTT-TV partnerships, including whether they center on revenue shares or a one-time financial "bounty" for any new streaming customers that come through its doors.

"The past few months have made the choice and control that streaming provides even more critical," Liz Hsu, director of product strategy at Google Fiber, explained in this blog post that updates the unit's pay-TV strategy. She noted that Google Fiber has seen a 35% boost in traffic in recent months as consumers worked and schooled from home.

Per company data compiled late last year, 81% of Google Fiber subs use an OTT video service regularly and almost 60% own a streaming media device. The study also found that more than 84% of Google Fiber customers pay for some type of streaming service.

Good times
The tie-in adds to some recent momentum at Philo, which been enjoying a growth spurt that started prior to a pandemic that put a temporary kibosh on televised live sports.

Philo, launched in November 2017, announced earlier this month that its sub base has passed 750,000 and that it has been riding a 300% rate of growth over the past year. Its baseline $20 per month service features about 60 channels, a VoD library and a cloud DVR. Philo has also notched similar partnerships with ISPs such as WideOpenWest and Consolidated Communications.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE