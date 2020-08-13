Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

fuboTV sub growth flattens in Q2, but sees stronger Q3

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/13/2020
Comment (0)

fuboTV's subscriber base stagnated in the second quarter of 2020 versus the prior period. Still, the virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) expects sub growth to return in Q3 thanks to the resumption of live televised sports – now viewed as the glue that's holding pay-TV packages together these days.

fuboTV, which competes with traditional pay-TV providers as well as OTT-delivered services from the likes of YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV and Vidgo, ended the quarter with 286,126 paid subs, down a bit from Q1 2020, but up 47% on a year-over-year basis.

fuboTV, which merged with FaceBank in April, expects to expand to 340,000 to 350,000 total subscriptions by the end of Q3, company CEO and co-founder David Gandler predicted in a letter to shareholders.

However, Gandler tempered future expectations a tad, noting that there's still much uncertainty hovering over this year's college football and NFL seasons due to the pandemic. "We have factored in ongoing uncertainty around the fall sports calendar in our subscriber guidance," he added.

Revenues (and losses) increase in Q2
Even though fuboTV's sub base held fairly steady in the quarter – something that traditional pay-TV providers (with Charter Communications being an exception) and even Sling TV failed to do in Q2 – the financial results illustrate the challenges of running a profitable multichannel OTT-TV service.

fuboTV swung to a loss of almost $100 million in the period on revenues of $44.2 million, up 53% year-over-year on a pro forma basis. The vMVPD attributed the year-on-year revenue jump to an increased mix of subscribers, a 71% jump in ad revenue ($4.3 million) and a boost in average revenue per user – up 8%, to $54.79.

Total content hours streamed by fuboTV users (paid and on free trials) climbed 83%, to 98.6 million hours year-over-year, with monthly active users watching 140 hours per month on average, up 54%.

"Consumer engagement continued to be strong in Q2, despite a shutdown of most major league sports both in the U.S. and internationally, and we successfully ramped up advertising revenue," Gandler said.

But fuboTV and other pay-TV service providers are facing growing threats to core businesses. As industry analyst Craig Moffett warned this week, the entire pay-TV market (vMVPDs included) is under pressure from a growing number of new, direct-to-consumer subscription and ad-supported streaming services that are redirecting their best content to their own OTT offerings.

fuboTV, which recently added $46 million in equity funding, currently trades on the OTC market under the "FUBO" ticker. It's working to get listed on a national securities exchange.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE