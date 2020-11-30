FuboTV hires chief product officer

NEW YORK – fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has appointed product veteran Mike Berkley to the role of chief product officer (CPO). Berkley joins the company effective immediately and reports directly to CEO David Gandler.

As CPO, Berkley will lead product strategy and development for fuboTV across platforms, including connected and smart TVs, mobile and web.

Berkley has been a technology leader for more than 20 years and has been at the forefront of streaming video and the evolution of TV for the last decade. He has developed new products and businesses for Spotify, Viacom, Comcast and, most recently, Axios, in addition to founding two tech startups.

Prior to joining fuboTV, Berkley spent nearly two years as CPO at Axios, where he led the digital media company's product development spanning web, mobile, TV, podcasts, newsletters and live video events. Previously, Berkley led product management at Moviepass (2018), Viacom (2015-2017) and Comcast (2010-2012), where he helped launch the company's flagship Xfinity X1 entertainment platform.

As VP, product management at Spotify (2012-2014), Berkley was tasked with creating a new video-based business. While at the company, Berkley led a cross-functional team that explored "moon-shot" product ideas around live TV streaming.

Also an entrepreneur, Berkley is the founder of several companies, including the tech start-ups SplashCast, which created social video apps for media brands, and QMIND, a SaaS e-learning company.

Fubo TV