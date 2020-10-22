FuboTV enhances multiview feature for Apple TV

NEW YORK – fuboTV, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today it has updated its popular Multiview feature on Apple TV. Now, subscribers can watch up to four channels simultaneously, doubling the feature's previous capability of two channels.

The updated Multiview feature is currently available to 10% of fuboTV subscribers and will roll out to 100% in the coming days. The launch of Multiview coincides with the kick-off of college football's Big 10 season. Multiview is especially popular with sports viewers as it easily enables watching multiple games simultaneously.

fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020 to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV's direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank's technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.

