fuboTV boosts size of public offering

NEW YORK – fuboTV Inc., the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced the upsize and pricing of an underwritten public offering. The size of the offering has been increased from the previously announced 15,000,000 shares to 18,300,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. The offering is being conducted pursuant to an effective Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The offering is expected to close on or about October 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, fuboTV has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,745,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by fuboTV.

fuboTV also announced that, in connection with the offering, its common stock has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will begin trading under the symbol "FUBO" on October 8, 2020.

Evercore ISI is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp., Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as additional joint bookrunners for the offering. Roth Capital Partners and Wedbush Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

