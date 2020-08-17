Former TiVo CEO takes helm of Poly

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – Plantronics, a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced the appointment of Dave Shull as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective September 8, 2020. Mr. Shull succeeds Robert Hagerty, who has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since February 2020. Mr. Hagerty will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board, and resume his membership on the Nominating and Governance and Strategy Committees, as well as his role as Chair of the Mergers and Acquisitions Committee. Marv Tseu will continue in his role as Vice Chairman of the Board.

About Dave Shull

Mr. Shull most recently served as President and CEO of TiVo Corporation, where he gained significant consumer hardware experience and reinvigorated the image of the TiVo brand through a new corporate narrative and a cutting-edge streaming product. Under Mr. Shull's leadership, TiVo's adjusted EBITDA grew 55% from Q1 2019 to Q2 2020. Prior to leading TiVo, he served as CEO of The Weather Channel. Mr. Shull brings over 15 years of senior leadership experience in digital media, commercial marketing, operations, and telecommunications.

He also brings extensive global experience in operational transformation, complex business partnerships, corporate development and capital markets. Prior to serving as CEO of The Weather Channel, he held various executive roles at DISH Network/EchoStar for 10 years, including Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Senior Vice President, Programming, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, and Vice President, Operations. Mr. Shull holds an A.B. from Harvard University and an M.B.A. from Oxford University.

