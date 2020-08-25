Former Showtime boss joins CuriosityStream board

SILVER SPRING, Md. – CuriosityStream, a leading independent factual media company reaching more than 13 million paying subscribers worldwide, has appointed entertainment and cable industry pioneer Matthew Blank to its board of directors effective immediately. Blank is the former Chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks, Inc., responsible for iconic global franchises including HOMELAND, DEXTER and BILLIONS. The announcement was made today by CuriosityStream founder and Chairman of the Board, John Hendricks.

Blank's career in the entertainment industry spans over four decades. Most recently, he served as an advisor to Showtime Networks Inc., having spent over 20 years as Chairman and CEO of the company, after formerly serving as President, as well as COO and EVP of Marketing. He previously worked at HBO for 12 years, eventually serving as Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing.

Blank currently sits on the board of Cumulus Media Inc., as well as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., and The Cable Center. He also served on the board of the National Cable Television Association (NCTA) for nearly 25 years. Among many industry honors, he has been inducted into the Cable Television and the Broadcasting and Cable Halls of Fame.

Blank is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business and holds an M.B.A. from Baruch College.

In August 2020, CuriosityStream and Software Acquisition Group, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, CuriosityStream common stock will be listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol "CURI". Completion of the proposed business combination is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Read the full announcement here.

CuriosityStream