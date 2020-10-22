Former Netflix exec joins Deluxe

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Deluxe, the global provider of digital and cloud-based solutions to the world's leading content production studios and distributors, announced today that Anna Lee has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer. Lee will report directly to Deluxe Chief Executive Officer Cyril Drabinsky and be responsible for developing, communicating, executing, and sustaining strategic initiatives for the company.

Lee joins Deluxe from Netflix, where she most recently served as Head of Global Content Services. She joined the company in 2008 as Vice-President, Supply Chain Development, and later became Vice-President of Content Acquisition, adding the role of Head of Global Screenings in 2019.

In her roles at Netflix, Lee was responsible for creating and implementing systems and frameworks in areas including asset deliverables and technical operations, optimization of operational efficiencies, creation, localization and distribution of content assets in the digital cinema and digital platform spaces. Prior to her tenure at Netflix, Lee was Senior Vice President of Global Media Markets at Bertelsmann AG and is a cum laude graduate of the Wharton School.

Email This |