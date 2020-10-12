Former Charter engineering exec Jim Blackley joins Vecima board

VICTORIA, BC – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announces the voting results of Vecima's annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on December 7, 2020 at 10:00am, Victoria time, (the "AGM"). At the AGM, Vecima's shareholders approved all resolutions put forward.

DIRECTOR FOR WITHHELD Surinder Kumar 17,107,334 193,885 1.12% T. Kent Elliott 17,266,401 34,818 0.20% Sumit Kumar 17,107,334 193,885 1.12% Danial Faizullabhoy 17,297,901 3,318 0.02% Derek Elder 17,107,334 193,885 1.12% James Blackley 17,301,179 40 0.01%

Nomination and Election of New Directors

At the AGM, the number of Vecima directors was set at six and the six nominees put forward by Vecima were elected as directors. The following table reflects the votes for each director:

Cable industry veteran and 2020 Cable Hall of Fame Honoree, Mr. James Blackley, has joined Vecima's Board of Directors after having been elected as a director at the AGM. Mr. Blackley is a new director. Before joining Vecima Networks' Board, Jim served as Executive Vice President, Advisor to the CEO at Charter Communications until June 30, 2020. From 2012 to 2019 he held the Executive Vice President, Engineering and Information Technology role at Charter. During his tenure at Charter, Jim oversaw the IT and Advanced Engineering teams, working with Product and Network Management to design, certify and implement next generation services and technology solutions.

Under his leadership, Charter moved to the forefront of introducing innovative video, internet and voice solutions, positioning the MSO as a leader in using advanced technology to deliver best-in-class products and services. Prior to 2012 , Jim spent 16 years at Cablevision, ending his tenure there as Executive Vice President for Corporate Engineering and Technology. Besides joining Vecima as director, Mr. Blackley also serves as a director for ActiveVideo Networks, Inc.

Appointment of Auditors

At the AGM, Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as Vecima's auditors for the ensuing fiscal year and the Vecima directors were authorized to fix Grant Thornton LLP's remuneration. Detailed AGM voting results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

