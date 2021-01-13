Firstlight Media partners with Evergent for pay-TV and OTT

TORONTO, Canada and SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Firstlight Media and Evergent Technologies are integrating their cloud-based capabilities to help OTT and pay-TV providers deliver end-to-end solutions that optimize and monetize audiences.

The partnership brings together the customer engagement power of Firstlight Media's Content Management System (CMS) and integrated revenue and customer management of Evergent's OTT and traditional video solution to significantly enhance user and subscriber management within video ecosystems.

Firstlight Media's CMS is a core element of a platform built on Gen 5 architecture and delivering step-changes in performance, flexibility and scale. The CMS offers real-time metadata management, pre-integration of third-party enrichment providers, storefront pre-visualization tools with real-time and scheduled publishing, and editable electronic program guides. The integration with Evergent solutions enhances the ability of content and service providers quickly and flexibly to create the subscriptions and promotions that can convert content discovery into long-term connections and revenue.

