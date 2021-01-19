Firstlight Media connects to Google Cloud

TORONTO, ON – Firstlight Media today announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud to support rapid deployment and expansion of OTT video streaming services.

Firstlight Media's microservices-based architecture takes full advantage of Google Cloud capabilities, including:

Agility to launch services in weeks, rather than months;

Scalability for cost effective growth with customers' businesses and support for complex use cases; and

Extensibility that futureproofs platforms with simplified integrations into best of breed technology solutions, as well as product features that drive innovation and deliver on customer acquisition, retention and revenue.

By combining Firstlight Media's extensive background in solving complex issues for Tier 1 operators with the scale, reach and tools of Google Cloud, Firstlight Media now enables video providers to capitalize quickly and efficiently on new market opportunities in delivering AI/ML-powered personalization and monetization.

Customers can leverage Firstlight's OTT headend in San Diego and digital expertise in the media and entertainment industry to navigate the increasingly complex world of advertising and subscription direct-to-consumer business models with confidence.

