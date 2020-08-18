FCC extends comment period on Charter's request to end merger conditions

Washington, D.C. – By this Public Notice, the Wireline Competition Bureau ("Bureau") announces an additional comment period for interested parties to respond to the Petition filed by Charter Communications, Inc. for consent to sunset on May 18, 2021 two conditions related to its merger with Time Warner Cable Inc. and Bright House Networks, LLC.

The Bureau announced an initial pleading cycle on June 22, 2020 with comments due July 22 and replies due August 6. To ensure that the Bureau has a full record upon which to evaluate the effects of the conditions, we initiate this additional comment period. We also invite commenters to address the effect of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit's August 14, 2020, decision in Competitive Enterprise Institute on the Commission's consideration of Charter's Petition. Previously submitted filings during the initial pleading cycle will remain part of the record and will be fully considered by the Bureau.

General Information

Interested parties may file petitions or comments on the Charter Petition on or before September 2, 2020. Comments may be filed using the Commission's Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS) or by paper. All filings must be addressed to the Commission's Secretary, Office of the Secretary, Federal Communications Commission.

For further information, please contact Zachary Ross, Wireline Competition Bureau, (202) 418-1033 or [email protected]

Read the full announcement here.

