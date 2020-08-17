Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Facebook launches paid live events, profit-shames Apple

News Analysis Fiona Graham, Editorial Director, Light Reading 8/17/2020
Comment (0)

Social media behemoth Facebook has announced businesses can now charge for online events – and it will cost nothing for the first year. As long as you're not on iOS.

Holding events on the social platform isn't new – but the ability to charge is another step closer to the digital event space for the tech giant.

Moving pictures: Coronavirus hasn't been bad news for everyone. (Source: Sticker Mule on Unsplash)
Moving pictures: Coronavirus hasn't been bad news for everyone.
(Source: Sticker Mule on Unsplash)

According to Facebook's State of Small Business Report (with the OECD and World Bank), "access to cash continues to be the most common ongoing challenge for SMBs. Only 19% of surveyed businesses were getting any financial help (down from earlier in pandemic)."

"Many businesses are struggling and every cent matters," Facebook head of app Fidji Simo wrote in a blog post.

"Shifting in-person events to online is costly enough that businesses shouldn't have to worry about fees charged by platforms."

But iPhone and Mac app users will still have to pay – and Simo was clear about where the blame for this lies.

"We asked Apple to reduce its 30% App Store tax or allow us to offer Facebook Pay so we could absorb all costs for businesses struggling during COVID-19," he said.

"Unfortunately, they dismissed both our requests and SMBs will only be paid 70% of their hard-earned revenue."

Facebook says companies in 20 countries initially will be able to manage all aspects of an event in one virtual space – including creation and promotion, setting ticket prices and collecting payment.

Virtually there
Businesses globally have been scrambling to make the digital space their own, as coronavirus has forced bedrooms around the world to become office space.

Videoconferencing companies like Zoom and online event platforms have made hay while their physical counterparts have struggled.

(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)

Even with a vaccine, it's unlikely this will change fundamentally until well into 2021.

The events industry is hugely lucrative (one pre-pandemic estimate expected it to be worth $2.33 trillion by 2026).

So it's no real surprise the tech giants have been swift to make inroads into the vacuum – especially those that already offer networking, idea sharing and community building.

The more recent love affair with social video and live streaming means most have relatively stable broadcast infrastructure. Facebook also owns the Oculus virtual reality (VR) platform.

VR events have come a long way since the heady days of office meetings in Second Life.

And although hours wearing a headset might seem unappealing now, fully realized VR events are likely to move more into the mainstream as the pandemic rolls on.

Seven years in text
It's not just giants that are reaping the rewards of coronavirus.

WhatsApp and Messenger rival Telegram announced it is now offering video calling in alpha on both iOS and Android to mark its seventh birthday.

Want to know more about cable and video? Check out our dedicated cable and video channel here on Light Reading.

The messaging service is popular with journalists, and anyone else that prefers to keep their online conversations private, as it offers end-to-end encryption to its 400 million users.

Like the existing text and audio services, video calls will also be encrypted, with plans to launch group calls in the near future.

As the new normal gets old really, really quickly, some of the more "novel" ways of trying to recreate the physical in the ether – like holding whole conferences in Animal Crossing – may not catch on.

But it looks like digital event and education companies should probably keep an eye on what the big social platforms are up to.

Related posts:

Fiona Graham, editorial director, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE