Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x

Light Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Evoca's ATSC 3.0-based pay-TV service boots up in Boise

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/31/2020
Comment (0)

BOISE, Idaho – Evoca, a revolutionary HD over-the-air television service, is kicking off an "early access" program today for residents of Boise, Idaho. The service harnesses the power of ATSC 3.0 – America's newest broadcast TV standard – to provide unmatched audio and video clarity and a variety of quality, must-watch TV programming for less than $50 per month.

As part of this early access program, a select number of Boise residents will be able to watch Evoca's growing lineup of high-quality, high-definition programming via proprietary receiver (called "Scout") to access live local sports, news, weather channels as well as some of the most popular video-on-demand programming.

The Evoca ecosystem is also prepared to deliver 4K Ultra HDTV programming as it becomes available. Boise residents can visit Evoca.tv to sign up for the "early access" program offer, which includes an exclusive introductory rate of $20 per month through the end of 2020, as well as the HD antenna and receiver. Evoca will roll out to all residents of Boise in late 2020 with additional markets to follow in 2021.

For the more than 50 million U.S. households in mid-sized markets like Boise -- where choices are limited, and cable TV service is expensive -- Evoca is a new, affordable option for HDTV viewing. Since Evoca channels are delivered from a mix of over-the-air and Internet sources, no matter how many video games, movies, or video conferences may be streaming, viewers will always receive the best picture and most reliable service. In the coming months, Evoca will share additional updates about additional programming partners and rollout plans beyond Boise.

Evoca Early Access subscribers will receive the following for a monthly subscription of $49 ($20 through 2020):

  • Evoca receiver, aka Scout, offering reliable and unmatched broadcast audio and video clarity and growing on-demand library from leading video content providers
  • 45+ channels, with more to come – full, updated list at www.evoca.tv
  • HD antenna

Evoca

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE