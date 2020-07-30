Sign In Register
Evoca nets content deal for new ATSC 3.0-based pay-TV service

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/30/2020
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Byron Allen's Allen Media Group division Entertainment Studios, one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television with 64 shows on the air and owner of 15 U.S. Big-Four network affiliate broadcast television stations and eight 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers -- including The Weather Channel television network and its AVOD free streaming service Local Now -- proudly announces that all eight of its global television networks will receive distribution in the United States via the new Evoca subscription television service. Evoca is structured like cable television but delivers High Definition content over-the-air (OTA) at a lower cost to consumers.

Unlike cable television or streaming services, Evoca is delivered over a managed network that uses the emerging NEXTGEN TV standard (ATSC 3.0) to distribute a bundle of channels via available broadcast spectrum. Evoca uses a proprietary receiver and an OTA antenna to deliver its channel bundle. Unlike virtual MVPDs, the quality of Evoca's service will not be impacted by available internet bandwidth or network conditions.

The company, launching in Boise this year, is targeting its service at the more than 50 million households in small and mid-sized markets where bandwidth and broadband options are limited and cable or satellite is sometimes too expensive.

This first deal between Entertainment Studios Networks and Evoca is part of an overall arrangement that will provide eight 24-hour networks and thousands of hours of entertaining content focused on travel, automotive, culinary, pets, comedy, celebrity entertainment, and courtroom drama. Entertainment Studios Networks delivers family-friendly programming that advertisers find compelling for their brands.

The compete portfolio of eight Entertainment Studios Networks 24-hour HD global networks include:

  1. The Weather Channel - The Emmy Award-winning iconic global standard for all news and information related to weather, climate, and technology. (www.weather.com)
  2. Cars.TV - This Emmy Award-winning and adrenaline-pumping network showcases the collectors, designers, innovators, and the ultimate car enthusiasts! (www.Cars.tv)
  3. Comedy.TV - A network dedicated to today's funniest comedians, featuring a mix of live concert performances, talk and variety shows, sitcoms and movies. (www.Comedy.tv)
  4. ES.TV - A network dedicated to entertainment news, variety shows, celebrity profiles and today's hottest superstars. (www.es.tv)
  5. MyDestination.TV - A network dedicated to the best in travel featuring fun, exciting, exotic must-see destinations around the world. (www.MyDestination.tv)
  6. Pets.TV - A network dedicated to pet lovers everywhere. PETS.TV celebrates the pets we love and the people who love them. Pet News, Pet Care, Pet Health and Pet Lifestyles! (www.Pets.tv)
  7. Recipe.TV – An Emmy Award-nominated network dedicated to famous chefs, amazing recipes, and delicious cuisine from around the world. (www.Recipe.tv)
  8. Justice Central.TV - A network dedicated to Emmy Award-winning Judges and Emmy Award-nominated court shows, legal news, and the world's biggest trials. (www.JusticeCentral.tv)

Read the full announcement here.

Evoca

