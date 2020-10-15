Evoca adds Insight TV's 4K channel to ATSC 3.0-delivered lineup

BOISE, Idaho – Evoca, a revolutionary next-generation television service, has begun the first over-the-air broadcast in the U.S. of the world's leading 4K UHD channel, Insight TV, via ATSC 3.0. Boise will be the first U.S. market to experience Insight TV's original, adventure-focused programming and incredible storytelling in gorgeous 4K UHD picture quality, available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week on the Evoca platform.

Evoca harnesses the power of ATSC 3.0 – America's newest broadcast TV standard – to provide unmatched audio and video clarity and a variety of quality, must-watch TV programming for less than $50 per month. The service includes a growing lineup of high-quality, high-definition programming via proprietary receiver (called "Scout") to access live local sports, news, weather channels as well as some of the most popular video-on-demand programming. An early access program launched in Boise in September and will roll out to all residents of Boise in late 2020, with additional markets to follow in 2021.

Insight TV is gearing up for an exciting Fall season, including the premiere of Masters of Dirt on October 18, an original series focused on the exciting world of professional freestyle motocross, mountain biking and BMX. On November 10, the channel will debut their new original competition series Ultimate Goal, which features women soccer players training with the legends of the sport to compete in an exclusive final match attended by soccer club scouts from around the world. Also, coming this December is the new esports-themed series Making the Squad: FIFA Edition, featuring top gamers testing their FIFA 21 gaming skills on their consoles as well as on the field.

In the coming months, Evoca will share additional updates about additional programming partners and rollout plans beyond Boise.

