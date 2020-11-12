Sign In Register
Cable/Video

EPIX joins FuboTV's premium programming lineup

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/11/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has added EPIX, a suite of premium entertainment networks featuring original programming and blockbuster movies, to its live TV streaming platform.

Starting today, fuboTV subscribers can stream EPIX's top entertainment programming, including hit movies, popular film franchises and critically acclaimed original series such as Godfather of Harlem and Pennyworth. EPIX's programming also includes in-depth docuseries such as NFL: The Grind, a perfect complement to fuboTV's sports-first offering. NFL: The Grind is produced by NFL Films and hosted by Rich Eisen.

In addition to the live channels, fuboTV subscribers will also have access to thousands of EPIX titles available as VOD, including select programming in 4K, in the coming weeks.

The EPIX package will include EPIX, EPIX 2 and EPIX Hits. EPIX can be added to the fubo Standard plan, which offers more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than in any other live TV streaming platform's base package. The EPIX package will be available for $5.99/month, but for the first 30 days after launch, subscribers will be offered a special promo price of $2.99/month for their first three months of EPIX.

FuboTV

EPIX

