Eluvio's 'Content Fabric' woven into MGM.com and MGM Roar B2B platform

BERKELEY, Calif. – Eluvio today announced a multi-year agreement with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) to extend use of the Eluvio Content Fabric to power MGM.com and MGM ROAR, their enhanced B2B platform which provides MGM licensing partners the ability to experience new content, screenings, and marketing materials for the studio's vast library of films, TV shows, and digital assets. The effort improves MGM's operations and client experience and significantly expands upon initial work that Eluvio previously announced with MGM.

The Eluvio Content Fabric is a global platform service that enables just-in-time, low-latency content distribution, monetization, and asset servicing directly to consumers. Content is delivered directly from source as on-demand streams, live streams, and dynamic sequences–without the use of cloud transcoding services, content delivery networks (CDNs), aggregation services, or creating file copies. An embedded blockchain ledger, contract-backed content, and dynamic composition enable personalization, rights control, monetization, and re-use of media and metadata across properties and devices.

For MGM, the Eluvio Content Fabric is being used to support a variety of key initiatives, for its virtual premiere and pre-release B2B sales platform including:

ROAR Screeners: Allows MGM clients to watch and discover MGM's entire catalog on one platform. Screeners is available on both desktop and apps. It is powered by the Eluvio Content Fabric, providing a secure and personalized screening platform.

ROAR Pre-Release: MGM launched first-of-its-kind, ticketed pre-release screenings of new shows and films on the Eluvio Content Fabric on both Desktop and the Apple TV App. Individual film and TV pilots are screened at 4K to browser, mobile and Apple TV, with individualized watermarking, encryption, and DRM, just-in-time from source in the Content Fabric. Eluvio's APIs allow MGM to easily create customized sites, configure campaign availability policies, and issue secure blockchain-backed tickets.

ROAR Marketing: MGM provides a B2B self-service marketing portal for licensees to access more than 1.5 million assets (including still images, logos, videos and more) searchable and served in real-time by the Eluvio Content Fabric. It also enables MGM to host virtual marketing conferences providing sales teams new ways to promote and share content with clients.