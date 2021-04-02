Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Eluvio's 'Content Fabric' woven into MGM.com and MGM Roar B2B platform

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/4/2021
Comment (0)

BERKELEY, Calif. – Eluvio today announced a multi-year agreement with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) to extend use of the Eluvio Content Fabric to power MGM.com and MGM ROAR, their enhanced B2B platform which provides MGM licensing partners the ability to experience new content, screenings, and marketing materials for the studio's vast library of films, TV shows, and digital assets. The effort improves MGM's operations and client experience and significantly expands upon initial work that Eluvio previously announced with MGM.

The Eluvio Content Fabric is a global platform service that enables just-in-time, low-latency content distribution, monetization, and asset servicing directly to consumers. Content is delivered directly from source as on-demand streams, live streams, and dynamic sequences–without the use of cloud transcoding services, content delivery networks (CDNs), aggregation services, or creating file copies. An embedded blockchain ledger, contract-backed content, and dynamic composition enable personalization, rights control, monetization, and re-use of media and metadata across properties and devices.

For MGM, the Eluvio Content Fabric is being used to support a variety of key initiatives, for its virtual premiere and pre-release B2B sales platform including:

  • ROAR Screeners: Allows MGM clients to watch and discover MGM's entire catalog on one platform. Screeners is available on both desktop and apps. It is powered by the Eluvio Content Fabric, providing a secure and personalized screening platform.

  • ROAR Pre-Release: MGM launched first-of-its-kind, ticketed pre-release screenings of new shows and films on the Eluvio Content Fabric on both Desktop and the Apple TV App. Individual film and TV pilots are screened at 4K to browser, mobile and Apple TV, with individualized watermarking, encryption, and DRM, just-in-time from source in the Content Fabric. Eluvio's APIs allow MGM to easily create customized sites, configure campaign availability policies, and issue secure blockchain-backed tickets.
  • ROAR Marketing: MGM provides a B2B self-service marketing portal for licensees to access more than 1.5 million assets (including still images, logos, videos and more) searchable and served in real-time by the Eluvio Content Fabric. It also enables MGM to host virtual marketing conferences providing sales teams new ways to promote and share content with clients.

  • MGM Licensing: In 2021, MGM ROAR will introduce an all new B2B licensing platform that will help marketers discover content across MGM's catalog. It will offer content discovery tools allowing marketers to search the entire MGM library at the frame level, creating clips and stills in real-time using Eluvio's in-platform Avails Manager - which allows MGM fine grain control over client access to material based on contracts and other business rules. MGM will also leverage Eluvio's in-platform Video Understanding via Machine Learning (ML) that automatically tags incoming content with identified celebrities, logos, landmarks and places, OCR, activities, and provides shot and transition detection, and provides speech to text and deep search of these ML tags and metadata that can create and recommend customized clips for advertisers and other MGM clients.

    Eluvio

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Cable’s Cloud Journey
    FTTx Case Study Series eBook
    Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
    Virtualizing the cable headend
    Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
    Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
    Case Study – Inventory Transformation
    Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
    MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
    Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
    March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
    March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
    March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
    Open RAN World Digital Conference
    April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
    February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
    February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
    February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
    February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
    March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
    March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
    March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
    March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
    March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
    March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
    November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
    How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
    5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
    Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
    5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
    Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE