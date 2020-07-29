Vecima snaps up Nokia's DOCSIS distributed access and PON tech

ESPOO, Finland and Victoria, BC – Nokia and Vecima Networks (TSX: VCM) today announced plans for Vecima to acquire key, next generation technology and products for cable service providers. Under the agreement, Nokia's Gainspeed portfolio along with all supporting technology and assets will transition to Vecima Networks. The planned deal is expected to close quickly subject to customary closing conditions. Financial details are not being disclosed.

Vecima Networks is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery and telematics. Nokia's Gainspeed cable access portfolio is well-aligned with Vecima's Entra family, both of which address the migration to cable's 10G platform, including DAA (Distributed Access Architecture) and 10G-EPON (Ethernet Passive Optical Network).

The Nokia Unified Cable Access solution, featuring the Gainspeed portfolio of products, includes a centrally controlled Distributed Access Architecture solution with unified support for Flexible MAC DAA nodes for Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial (HFC) networks and DOCSIS Provisioning of EPON (DPoE) nodes for fiber-to-the-home and business. The portfolio also includes a DAA video engine and a chassis based EPON/DPoE solution for non-HFC network implementations.

Employees who currently support the Nokia DOCSIS DAA and EPON/DPoE portfolios are expected to transition to Vecima. Nokia will retain cable-related products and solutions not listed above. The companies intend to maintain an ongoing business relationship, including resell agreements for key, enabling technologies, to address unified cable access opportunities.

Read the full announcement here.

